Forgive my tardiness, been a little under the weather for a couple days. No, it's not that - just a hard ride on the weather roller coaster the past few days combined with lots of playoff nights stretching into the wees giving me a stubborn headache and messing with my sinuses. But it has all been slept away, and now it's time to start a new Clipboard where it always starts.
Zack Steffen
Sean Johnson
Matt Turner
Hanging around on talent: Bill Hamid, Ethan Horvath
Break in case of emergency: Stefan Frei, Tim Melia
Yeah, I still rate Steffen as the top man, but sheesh. We again saw an ill-advised distribution episode that could have gotten out of hand very easily. Sometimes ya just gotta boot it away, Zack! Johnson and Turner may as well be considered 2A and 2B, but I've nudged the NYCFC man slightly ahead at this time due to his superior experience and ball-playing accuity.
Hamid struggled a bit down the stretch of the MLS season and Horvath probably needs to move, but each is quite capable of making a run at the #1 shirt when club life is going their way. And this may seem like beating a dead horse to some folks, but I think it's quite important not to entirely forget those two old guys at the end of the list in case something goes wrong at the top of it. Frei could come in very handy in a pool play pinch, while Melia's obvious bread-and-butter is shootout situations (Hello, Gold Cup and Nations League!).
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, November 27, 2020
And so it begins again.
Forgive my tardiness, been a little under the weather for a couple days. No, it's not that - just a hard ride on the weather roller coaster the past few days combined with lots of playoff nights stretching into the wees giving me a stubborn headache and messing with my sinuses. But it has all been slept away, and now it's time to start a new Clipboard where it always starts.
No comments:
Post a Comment