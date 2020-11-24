Another Tricky Sunday

Between the USMNT and the MLS playoffs, I've been super busy of late. I
am going to kick off a fresh Clipboard tomorrow, but first I need to
take care of a couple of pieces of business. First up, the trio of Sunday strikes by our boys.
We'll begin in Germany's second flight, where Julian Green bagged what will surely be one of the Americans Abroad strikes of the season when it's all said and done. The US international gorgeously tucked a tough angle free kick inside the far post to cap off a 3-1 defeat of Jahn Regensburg that gave Greuther Fürth sole possession of second place.
Next, we head north to Sweden, where Hammarby forward Aron Jóhannsson scored again, because of course he did. The Bajen ace notched his 12th league goal of the term, and the 10th in their last 11 Allsvenskan tilts, to help the hosts rally twice for a 2-2 draw with league leaders Malmö.
We stay in the Allsvenskan for a "clean up the trash" strike from Mix Diskerud that got Helsingborg back in the game at Elfsborg. Unfortunately, it ended up as mere consolation as the cellar dwellers fell 2-1.
- Greg Seltzer
