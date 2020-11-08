First, let me say a hearty congrats to Philadelphia for scoring the Supporters Shield as the first piece of silver in club history. It has been a pleasure seeing them improve year by year, and especially watching them operate this season.
Secondly, I've got a quick little fun fact "Did you know?" for ya: Union boss Jim Curtin has become the fifth man to win an MLS Supporters Shield as both a player and a coach, joining Chris Armas, Jesse Marsch, Greg Vanney and Frank Yallop.
It's a pretty cool feat, and also pretty cool for me, as Curtin was one of the first guys I interviewed as a soccer scribe way back in 1981 when he was a rookie in his first Chicago Fire preseason camp.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, November 8, 2020
Curtin Call
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:33 PM
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, MLS, Running the numbers
