Could John Anthony Brooks finally make his first Champions League foray next season? At this rate, he just might. Though he'd later give one back with a tragically accurate own goal, the US defender helped Woflsburg climb to fifth in the Bundesliga on Friday night by nodding their second in a 5-3 defeat of Werder Bremen. It was his first of the season, but second of 2020 (he scored in a Europa League round of 16 game back in March).
Saturday, November 28, 2020
Head Games
3:05 AM
