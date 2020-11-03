Red, White, Blue... and oh so green.

Gregg Berhalter has revealed his latest USMNT squad, and boy is it young. Of course, we sorta knew this was coming with all the MLS clubs rather busy at the moment - but I can't say that I expected it to be this young. We have 24 players, nine of whom will be after their debut cap when the boys tackle Wales and Panama (in Austria). And, yes, there are some surprises.
The biggest shocker is Berhalter snaring Yunus Musah, who scored his first goal for Valencia this past weekend (see clip) and before now had only appeared internationally for England (at five age levels, no less). It's also nice to see names like Richie Ledezma (who notched his first Eredivsie helper on Sunday) and Chris Richards, but I was a little surprised to see super-green guys like Chituru Odunze and Owen Otasowie called in.
My biggest snubs? Glad you asked, because there are a handful. I'm baffled as to why Emmanuel Sabbi can't get a call, and at this point one also has to wonder what Haji Wright has to do. I'm also rather annoyed that Christian Cappis wasn't brought in because 1) he's further along than at least three other midfielders listed below & 2) the guy needs to get on a field, even if it's just proper training. Yes, very annoyed at that exclusion. One might also wonder why Tyler Boyd wasn't thrown a "cruelly inactive for his club" bone, but I'm not so perturbed over that because we'll have about 42 wingers in camp even if Christian Pulisic can't go (which seems a diminishing possibility at this point). The same reason makes it quite understandable that Joe Efford wasn't called, even if I was kinda hoping he would be.
So yeah, ignoring Cappis is the biggest crime here. I've included some links for the lesser known players in case anybody needs an introduction or two.
G - Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Chituru Odunze* (Leicester City), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)
D - John Anthony Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards* (Bayern Munich), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
M - Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig), Johnny Cardoso* (Internacional), Richard Ledezma* (PSV Eindhoven), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah* (Valencia), Owen Otasowie* (Wolverhampton)
A - Konrad de la Fuente* (Barcelona), Nicholas Gioacchini* (Caen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Giovanni Reyna* (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Sebastian Soto* (Telstar), Tim Weah (Lille)
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Red, White, Blue... and oh so green.
