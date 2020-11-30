Seba-Ready

Don't look now, but Sebastian Soto is up to six goals in just under 500 minutes on loan with Telstar. Remember when Andrija Novakovich scored 19 times during his season with the club? Well, Soto is hitting at better than twice his goal rate. And it's not just another well-times run and clinical finish; check out the insane touch he pulls off to set up the transition situation.
Late to this but it was fantastic to see Sebastian Soto get a brace in his first start at Telstar. Fresh reminder of the intelligence and energy of his movement, and his ability to combine. Also looks stronger than 18 months ago.pic.twitter.com/xkBCmNReWx— scuffed soccer (@scuffedpod) September 30, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
