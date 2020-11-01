Sunday, November 1, 2020

Sunday Scoring

Yeah, it's definitely easier to come up with a snappy post title when only one American scores overseas. Today, we had two (well... three, but I cannot find a video of Kyrian Nwabueze's Albanian Cup double).

The offseason pick-ups in Denmark just keep banging 'em home, as Emmanuel Sabbi played Johnny-on-the-spot to net the early 1-0 winner against AC Horsens. 




Across the water in Germany's second flight, Julian Green shoved home the opener in a 4-1 rout of Hannover 96. If not for the Reds keeper, the hosts could have piled up 7-8 goals easy. For reals.








- Greg Seltzer

