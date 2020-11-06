The Honors Roll

It's been a crazy week, but we're back to the Americans Abroad stat updates. Once again, it's time to check back in with the full list of top level silver won by our ex-pat players. During research for other lists, I actually discovered a couple of missed entries, so yeah... my bad.
As always, the top list is for league crowns and cups won in Europe. This time, I have combined Mexico and South America for the bottom list. Players must have appeared in at least one game during the title run in question to qualify as a champ, with the exception of keepers, who only needed to dress for at least one relevant contest. Back-up netminders are part of the team, them's the rules here (even so, there's only three cases of this exception listed below, all owned by Chris Konopka). Any player wearing an asterisk is still active in the region where he's listed and thus is currently able to add to his total.
7 – DaMarcus Beasley (2 Eredivisie, 2 SPL, 1 KNVB Cup, 1 Scottish Cup, 1 Scottish League Cup)
5 - Maurice Edu (3 SPL, 2 Scottish League Cup)
4 - Chris Konopka (1 Scottish League Cup, 1 League of Ireland, 2 FAI Cup)
3 – Thomas Dooley (1 Bundesliga, 1 German Cup, 1 UEFA Cup), John O’Brien (2 Eredivisie, 1 KNVB Cup), Sacha Kljestan (3 Jupiler League), Oguchi Onyewu (2 Jupiler League, 1 KNVB Cup), Claudio Reyna (1 SPL, 1 Scottish Cup), Michael Parkhurst (1 Superliga, 2 Ekstra Bladet Cup), Ethan Horvath* (1 Jupiler League, 1 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup), Josh Gatt (2 Eliteserien, 1 NM Cup)
2 – Tim Howard (1 FA Cup, 1 English League Cup), Brad Friedel (1 English League Cup, 1 Turkish Cup), Timothy Weah* (SPL, Scottish Cup), Brian Span* (1 Veikkausliiga, 1 Suomen Cup), César Romero (1 Armenian PL, 1 Armenian Cup)
1 - Jovan Kirovski (Champions League), John Harkes (English League Cup), Kasey Keller (English League Cup), Timothy Chandler* (DfB-Pokal), Julian Green* (DfB-Pokal), Jermaine Jones (DfB-Pokal), Christian Pulisic* (DfB-Pokal), Lee Nguyen (Eredivisie), Jozy Altidore (KNVB Cup), Aron Jóhannsson* (KNVB Cup), Matt Miazga* (KNVB Cup), Danny Califf (Superliga), Kenny Saief* (Jupiler League), Bill Hamid (Superliga), Ramiro Corrales (Eliteserien), Robbie Russell (Eliteserien), Henry Wingo* (Eliteserien), Troy Perkins (NM Cup), Brian West (NM Cup), Bryan Gerzicich (Ligat Ha’al), Leo Krupnick (Ligat Ha’al), Aaron Schoenfeld (Ligat Ha'al), Dion Acoff* (Pepsideild), Heath Pearce (Svenska Cupen), Kyrian Nwabueze* (Armenian Cup), Nate Weiss (Latvian Cup), Eric McWoods* (Estonian Cup)
6 - José Francisco Torres (3 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX, 1 Champions League, 1 Champions Cup)
4 - Ventura Alvarado* (1 Liga MX, 2 Champions League, 1 Copa MX)
3 - Edgar Castillo (2 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX)
2 - Omar Gonzalez (1 Liga MX, 1 Champions League), Joe Corona (2 Liga MX), William Yarbrough (2 Liga MX), Jonathan Bornstein (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX), Herculez Gomez (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX), Jorge Villafaña (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX), Alex Zendejas* (1 Liga MX, 1 Copa MX)
1 - Gregory Garza (Liga MX) Dominic Kinnear (Liga MX), Michael Orozco (Copa MX), Esteban Rodríguez (Liga MX), Sebastian Saucedo* (Copa MX), Jonny Walker (Primera Chile)
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, November 6, 2020
The Honors Roll
