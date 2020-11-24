Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Pick of Dest-iny

It's official: An American has scored for Barcelona. And Sergiño Dest didn't pick any old occasion to break his Blaugrana duck. No, he bagged the ice-breaking winner in their 4-0 Champions League victory at Dinamo Kyiv. Onward and upward, my dude.







- Greg Seltzer

