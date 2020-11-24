The Pick of Dest-iny

It's official: An American has scored for Barcelona. And Sergiño Dest didn't pick any old occasion to break his Blaugrana duck. No, he bagged the ice-breaking winner in their 4-0 Champions League victory at Dinamo Kyiv. Onward and upward, my dude.
The first 🇺🇸 player to score for @FCBarcelona and 10th #USMNT player to score in the @ChampionsLeague!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 24, 2020
Well done, @sergino_dest! 👏
(@UCLonCBSSports) pic.twitter.com/CdFRVFV6JJ
- Greg Seltzer
