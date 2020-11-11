So we've talked about which European teams have played the most Americans, which European teams have played Americans the most and which Americans have won the most top level prizes in Europe. But what about which European teams that have won the most top level prizes while playing Americans?
I've kept the same parameters for this list as the players' silver count, but with on addition. For this list, I've also included promotions to a top flight, as that's a very important thing to win. All told, there were seven such instances counted, including all six of Fulham's "prize" captures.
As it stands this one is no contest, and if you saw those other three lists, you probably can guess who has lapped the field to date. It's also interesting to note that every club except the runaway count leaders that has won at least three pieces of silver/promotions currently has an American on their books, and those teams are marked with an asterisk.
14 Rangers
(Maurice Edu 5, DaMarcus Beasley 4, Claudio Reyna 2, Gedion Zelalam 1)
6 Fulham*
(Luca de la Torre 2, Tim Ream 2, Marcus Hahnemann 1, Eddie Lewis 1)
6 Molde FK*
(Josh Gatt 3, Ethan Horvath 2, Henry Wingo 1)
4 PSV Eindhoven*
(DaMarcus Beasley 3, Lee Nguyen 1)
3 Ajax*
(John O’Brien)
3 Anderlecht*
(Sacha Kljestan 3)
3 FC Nordsjælland*
(Michael Parkhurst)
Teams with two that currently have an American in the squad: Anderlecht and Borussia Dortmund.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
The Rewards Reapers
