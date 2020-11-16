Your USMNT Line-Up v Panama

With four changes from Friday's XI, we will have the second youngest starting crew in USMNT history (the youngest was the one that faces Italy almost exactly two years ago). And even though he's probably not the one I would have picked, we do have an actual forward to lead the line this time. Yay!
I'll catch you all on the other side with player ratings over at MLSS.
𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎! 👊🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 16, 2020
At 22 years, 154 days, tonight’s Starting XI vs. 🇵🇦 is the second youngest in #USMNT history.
More on our squad: https://t.co/3z3rLXbEFm #USAvPAN | #USMNTisBack pic.twitter.com/pGm10TeHmy
- Greg Seltzer
