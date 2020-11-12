Your USMNT Line-Up v Wales

I can't say for sure, but I'm thinking this may be the youngest starting XI in USMNT history. What I definitely can't figure out is who the hell is playing as a striker? De la Fuente? Musah as false nine? As you know quite well by now, I'm not a fan of this formation funny business. Put a damn striker out there, coach, you have 3-4 of them on the bench.
Oh well... in any event, the boys are finally back and it should be fun. See you all on the other side with my ratings at MLSS.
We assure you, Yunus will not be in two places at once tonight. On the field from the start. #WALvUSA | #USMNTisBack https://t.co/59RTRtnePa pic.twitter.com/65xRIGcBdY— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) November 12, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
I dont get 75 minutes of Lletget at false 9 against a bunkered wales in the rain. I know... no Josh and stuff... had to have been time in there to see what one of the young strikers can do for 30 mins.
