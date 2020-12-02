There's no getting around it. A still young veteran reached a whole new level in 2020 to grab control of the USMNT's right back hierarchy. In my book, anyway.
Walker Zimmerman
Matt Miazga
Justen Glad
It won't be too long: Henry Kessler, Chris Richards
Hoping for a revival from: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown
Zimmerman was amazing and then some for Nashville this season; IF LAFC doesn't send him over for some crazy reason, the expansion side don't sniff the postseason. In addition to raising his all-around game, he's the biggest handful of a set piece target in the pool.
Miazga could still make a similar leap (as could fellow youngsters Carter-Vickers and Palmer-Brown, for that matter), but for now, the eternal Chelsea loan-out tends toward plenty of steady play punctuated by stray mistakes in a US shirt. If the staff at Real Salt Lake had the appropriate amount of faith in Glad last season, he might already be second here. As is, he seems a decent emergency choice. Kessler and Richards are right on his tail, though, so 2021 will be big for all the guys chasing Zimmerman.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
A New King of the #3 Hill
