Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Another New Recruit

As bummed as I am that Frankie Amaya will miss his first USMNT camp, I'm quite excited that erstwhile Colombia Under-20 ace Andrés Perea has been tabbed to replace him. Kid's a baller. And if he makes a FIFA switch, the midfield depth chart for the future gets even scarier.







- Greg Seltzer

