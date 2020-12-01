Another New Recruit

As bummed as I am that Frankie Amaya will miss his first USMNT camp, I'm quite excited that erstwhile Colombia Under-20 ace Andrés Perea has been tabbed to replace him. Kid's a baller. And if he makes a FIFA switch, the midfield depth chart for the future gets even scarier.
U.S. Soccer has confirmed that FC Cincinnati midfielder Frankie Amaya has tested positive for COVID-19.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 1, 2020
He will be replaced on the #USMNT roster by Orlando City SC midfielder Andrés Perea.
- Greg Seltzer
