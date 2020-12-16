Cup Crushers

The night isn't quite over yet, but we've already had two Americans ring the bell to help their sides pull off domestic cup rally wins.
We'll begin in Spain, where Yunus Musah hopped off the bench with Valencia trailing at Copa del Rey underdog Terrassa and just four minutes left on the clock. About three minutes and change later, he pulled Los Ches level, and they went on to win 4-2. While some may classify this a fortunate "Hey, look what I found" strike, I gotta give it up to the youngster. You always act as if the ball is coming through to you, and he didn't let the ruckus in front of him throw of his aim.
Vamos YUNUS gracias pic.twitter.com/J3AyiRudtD— Jaume VCF 🦇 (@VCF_Jaume) December 16, 2020
Next, we jet over to Denmark, where the natives are still having a terrible time trying to keep up with Haji Wright from an athletic standpoint. The SønderjyskE ace just toys with poor Lyngby on the late first half equalizer you see below. The hosts would go on to take the game 2-1 in extras to advance to the DBU Pokalen quarters. Meanwhile, the 22-year-old American has eight goals in 13 games across competitions since moving to Denmark.
