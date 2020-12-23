Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Double Bubble

Boy, it took a long time for Jordan Siebatcheu to break his duck for loan side Young Boys. In fact, he hadn't scored a league goal for anyone in two whole years... that is, until bagging a pair of braces over the last four days. Last night, just after having a marker pulled back by an iffy offside call, he scored his goals just four minutes apart to spark a 2-1 victory at St. Gallen.






And since I actually missed it, here are his strikes from the 2-2 weekend draw with Lugano (I've cued the video to the first... his second, which came from the spot, arrives at the 2:58 mark). Let's hope this sudden outburst compels a real form revival because the guy is a force of nature when he's on.








- Greg Seltzer

