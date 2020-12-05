I'm waiting on a good clip to display some earlier goal heroics by an American, but this bit of sorcery just can't wait. Borussia Dortmund phenom Giovanni Reyna has just pulled the visitors level at Eintracht Frankfurt with this doozy. He already has three goals and six helpers across all competitions for his freshman term, and we haven't even reached Christmas yet.
Gio Reyna shows why he is called “The American Dream.” 18-year old from Bedford, NY unfurls incredible first touch, even better second one, and with his third, rifles ball home. 3rd goal of season for the Dortmund star. May there be many more 🙌🇺🇸🇩🇪pic.twitter.com/DHpJbjRzie— roger bennett (@rogbennett) December 5, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
