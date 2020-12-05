Saturday, December 5, 2020

Gio-Orbit

I'm waiting on a good clip to display some earlier goal heroics by an American, but this bit of sorcery just can't wait. Borussia Dortmund phenom Giovanni Reyna has just pulled the visitors level at Eintracht Frankfurt with this doozy. He already has three goals and six helpers across all competitions for his freshman term, and we haven't even reached Christmas yet. 









- Greg Seltzer

