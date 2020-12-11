From the "some may be missing it" file: Greuther Fürth attacker Julian Green is quietly off to a hot start to the season. Not only is he scoring, but he's scoring real beauts. On Friday night, he bagged a pretty opener ("Uhh defense, please pick up the courtesy phone") as the visitors tentatively went top in the 2. Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Sandhausen.
Green is out of contract at season's end, and I'm beginning to wonder if some current Bundesliga side might try to "rescue" him on a pre-deal. The Shamrocks' management may want to get on that now, if they haven't already.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, December 11, 2020
Green Energy
From the "some may be missing it" file: Greuther Fürth attacker Julian Green is quietly off to a hot start to the season. Not only is he scoring, but he's scoring real beauts. On Friday night, he bagged a pretty opener ("Uhh defense, please pick up the courtesy phone") as the visitors tentatively went top in the 2. Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Sandhausen.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 5:11 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Germany, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment