He Got Game

Before Borussia Dortmund decided to get blown out at home by Stuttgart, Giovanni Reyna temporarily pulled them level with this spicy little number. The kid now has goals in back-to-back games for the first time and is threatening to crack the top 10 of Kicker's season player grade rankings.
G⚽L DE BORUSSIA DORTMUND 💥— El Forastero (@ElForastero1982) December 12, 2020
👤 Reyna ⏱️39'
Borussia Dortmund 1️⃣
Stuttgart 1️⃣#Bundesliga 🇩🇪 🏆pic.twitter.com/TqwBqbqwSo
- Greg Seltzer
