Saturday, December 12, 2020

He Got Game

Before Borussia Dortmund decided to get blown out at home by Stuttgart, Giovanni Reyna temporarily pulled them level with this spicy little number. The kid now has goals in back-to-back games for the first time and is threatening to crack the top 10 of Kicker's season player grade rankings.








- Greg Seltzer

