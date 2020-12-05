How does one say "Join the club!" in Italian?

Be warned: I'm seeing some outlets claim that Juventus loan ace Weston McKennie has become just the third American to score a Serie A goal (after Alexi Lalas and Michael Bradley), but actually he's the fifth (as they always forget/plumb don't know about Alfonso Negro and Armando Frigo).
UPDATE: I didn't actually forget about Giuseppe Rossi. Perhaps I should have said "American who didn't go play for another national team" above. Heh.
That settled, we can now focus on his strike, which pulled the Bianconeri at Torino with 13 minutes left. Juve skipper Leonardo Bonucci would then score an almost identical goal for the last-minute derby winner.
What a time for Weston McKennie to get his first Serie A Juve goal! ⚫⚪— Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 5, 2020
It's all square in the derby now 👀 pic.twitter.com/4GaPHPf2zC
- Greg Seltzer
