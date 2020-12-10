I've got some good news and some bad news...

And it's all related to the Europa League. Let's start with the good news. Though Lille (who'd already advanced to the knockouts) eventually fell 3-2 at Celtic, Timothy Weah temporarily pulled the visitors level with a heckuva rebound shot. Not only did he snap back at his old loan employers a little, but it was his first goal for his new club and the first of his career in a UEFA cup competition.
Tim Weah equalizer vs Celtic— False Fullback (@False_Fullback2) December 10, 2020
pic.twitter.com/qktGd96GuV
Now for the bad news, which may be quite bad indeed if the initial word out of Eindhoven is is any indication. In case you haven't heard, Richie Ledezma had to be carted off just 18 minutes inot his first ever Europa League start. Says local scribe Rik Elfrink...
Voor Richard Ledezma ziet het er nu niet goed uit. Vanavond of morgenvroeg wordt zijn situatie bekeken, het is een knieblessure. PSV hoopt dat de schade meevalt, maar de eerste tekenen zijn niet heel gunstig. ,,Hij heeft veel pijn", zei Schmidt, die het een smet op de avond vond.— Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) December 10, 2020
Let me dust off my Dutch and translate that for ya: "Things don't now look good for Richard Ledezma. Tonight or early in the morning his situation will be examined, it is a knee injury. PSV hopes that the damage will not be too bad, but the first signs are not very favorable. "He's in a lot of pain," said (PSV manager Roger) Schmidt, who found it a stain on the evening."
So yeah, this apparently sucks big time. My fingers are crossed for a miracle diagnosis, but I'm not expecting one.
