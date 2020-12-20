It's official: Michael Hoyos is on a tear. Well... he was, actually. The Guayaquil City winger banged home a proper golazo to open their season-ending 2-1 win over former employers Deportivo Cuenca. It was the fifth strike in his last 10 outings. Unfortunately, his club will fall at least two points shy of first place (and the league final place/Copa Libertadores invite that comes with it) when all is said and done in Ecuador after the weekend.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, December 20, 2020
La Bomba
