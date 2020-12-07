I'm going to continue the Clipboard in just a bit, but first we have a little tidying up to do. It was a pretty amazing goalscoring weekend for our ex-pat boys, and a couple of guys decided to jump in on the fun late.
Over in Denmark, Haji Wright hit for the fifth time in six SønderjyskE home games to move into a threeway tie atop the Superliga goal chart. It was a strike that was initially, incorrectly ruled offside, but VAR bailed out the ref on this one. Wright's tally was also the winner (already his fourth of the young season) as the hosts topped FC Nordsjælland 2-1 to climb into second place.
Next, we cross the globe to Ecuador, where Michael Hoyos is also heating up at the right time. He bagged his fourth in six games to hammer the final nail in a 3-1 win over Portoviejo that lifted Guayaquil City level on points with first place.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, December 7, 2020
Last but not least...
I'm going to continue the Clipboard in just a bit, but first we have a little tidying up to do. It was a pretty amazing goalscoring weekend for our ex-pat boys, and a couple of guys decided to jump in on the fun late.
No comments:
Post a Comment