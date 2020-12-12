I meant to get this up the other day, but yeah it's a busy week. As you all know, I like to share my ballot whenever I take part in an award vote or some such thing and it's allowed. On Wednesday, MLS released its "The 25 Greatest" list, which honors the brightest and most influential stars from the league's first quarter-century.
In the end, 21 of my picks made the cut, and the other four were agonizingly close. So yeah, I was just trying to capture the spirit of the thing.
But seriously, I mostly went with pure MLS performance, though some of that influence factor did creep in from time to time. As you'd guess, the last 4-5 cuts were like pulling teeth. I should also let you know that we had to make sure to vote for at least three goalkeepers and at least six defenders (I precisely filled each quota, as spots for attackers were at a high premium). I did, however, make sure to grab a couple of defensive midfielders (though neither made the list).
I should also add that I was flabbergasted to find that Nico Lodeiro was not on the nominations list. There's a strong chance I'd have chosen him on my ballot. So that was weird.
Anyway, here's my 25 (the ones who missed out sport the asterisks), followed the honorable mentions/"guys who might be a shoo-in with even one season more" that were so hard to leave off:
Nick Rimando
Kevin Hartman
Tony Meola
Eddie Pope
Chad Marshall
Carlos Bocanegra
Robin Fraser
Michael Parkhurst*
Omar Gonzalez*
Ozzie Alonso*
David Beckham
Diego Chara*
Dwayne De Rosario
Marco Etcheverry
Cobi Jones
Preki
Carlos Valderrama
Diego Valeri
Clint Dempsey
Landon Donovan
Sebastian Giovinco
Robbie Keane
Jaime Moreno
Chris Wondolowski
Bradley Wright-Phillips
So close: Frei, Balboa, Conrad, Armas, Beckerman, Ralston, Schelotto, Henry, Twellman, Martinez
- Greg Seltzer
My Vote: An Anthology Series
