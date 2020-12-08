Okay, well that's just some ninja sh** right there.

Apparently, Weston McKennie likes scoring goals for Juventus. He has just scored an absolute Jet Li beauty to put the visitors up 2-0 at Nou Camp. Holy crap, I could watch that 100 times.
And by the way, word out of Turin says Juve have already decided to take up McKennie's buy option. They're not even waiting until summer.
Video: Weston McKennie with an awesome goal. #UCL https://t.co/fz3yy3KGvH— Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 8, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
I am really loving having so many good young Americans that I can follow at these big clubs. And what a goal!
