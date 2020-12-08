Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Okay, well that's just some ninja sh** right there.

Apparently, Weston McKennie likes scoring goals for Juventus. He has just scored an absolute Jet Li beauty to put the visitors up 2-0 at Nou Camp. Holy crap, I could watch that 100 times.

And by the way, word out of Turin says Juve have already decided to take up McKennie's buy option. They're not even waiting until summer.










- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

1 comment:

Mike Lommler said...

I am really loving having so many good young Americans that I can follow at these big clubs. And what a goal!

December 8, 2020 at 6:50 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)