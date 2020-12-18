Friday, December 18, 2020

Raising Caen

I'm still shuffling around a very crowded midfield picture, but I'll get the #6 Clipboard up tomorrow. For now, let's salute Caen forward Niko Gioacchini, who gave the visitors a lead they'd not relinquish in a 3-2 win at Dunkerque. The win temtatively put the promotion contenders up to sixth, and within five points of an automatic elevator to Ligue 1.









- Greg Seltzer

