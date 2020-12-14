Monday, December 14, 2020

Rescue Patrol

This one is left over from Sunday, was a bit focused on MLS Cup by the time the video surfaced. Anyhoo... for the second game in a row, Andrija Novakovich went to work late to salvage a result for Frosinone. This time he connected a minute from time to rescue a 2-2 share at Lecce.











- Greg Seltzer

