This one is left over from Sunday, was a bit focused on MLS Cup by the time the video surfaced. Anyhoo... for the second game in a row, Andrija Novakovich went to work late to salvage a result for Frosinone. This time he connected a minute from time to rescue a 2-2 share at Lecce.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, December 14, 2020
Rescue Patrol
