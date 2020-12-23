Run-and-Finish (x2)

A pair of young Americans netted fine goals at the end of excellent runs on Wednesday night, which is the kind of entertainment we all like to see.
Let's begin in France, where Timothy Weah's mistake-pinishing opener helped Lille grab first place with a 3-2 win at Montpellier. Including Europa League play, he now has three tallies in the last two weeks.
Next door in Germany, Josh Sargent bagged a somewhat similar goal to help Werder Bremen pull away in a 3-0 DfB-Pokal victory. My St. Louis homeboy, who was named Man of the Match, has scored in both rounds thus far.
What a nice goal from starting #USMNT striker Josh Sargent pic.twitter.com/p951V89KUi— USMNT 🇺🇸 (@USMNTTAKES) December 23, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
