As promised, it's the Andrija Novakovich show! The Frosinone striker played rescue hero on Saturday, completing the home side's comeback from two down by bagging the decisive double in their 3-2 win over Chievo. After a slow start to the season, the youngster has three goals and two assists in the last six games to help the team charge up to fourth place in the table.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, December 5, 2020
The Italian Job
As promised, it's the Andrija Novakovich show! The Frosinone striker played rescue hero on Saturday, completing the home side's comeback from two down by bagging the decisive double in their 3-2 win over Chievo. After a slow start to the season, the youngster has three goals and two assists in the last six games to help the team charge up to fourth place in the table.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 11:27 AM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Italy, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment