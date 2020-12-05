Saturday, December 5, 2020

The Italian Job

As promised, it's the Andrija Novakovich show! The Frosinone striker played rescue hero on Saturday, completing the home side's comeback from two down by bagging the decisive double in their 3-2 win over Chievo. After a slow start to the season, the youngster has three goals and two assists in the last six games to help the team charge up to fourth place in the table.








- Greg Seltzer

