The L Words

I know this sounds crazy, but bear with me: There may soon be a time when worrying about the USMNT left back depth chart will be a thing of the past. No, really. It won't be tomorrow, or perhaps even until the 2026 cycle. But it's coming.
Sergiño Dest
Sam Vines
Antonee Robinson
In the frame: Chase Gasper, Aaron Herrera
Break glass in case of emergency: Ryan Hollingshead
As noted before, opportunity cost dictates we slide Dest to the left. As noted before, he's not a big crosser and certainly doesn't mind joyriding to the middle for a crack at goal, so playing on the left only really affects him defensively. We'll find out how much it affects him in 2021. Hopefully, it's not much.
I've become increasingly psyched about Vines' potential as this year has progressed. I've always appreciated his more subtle talents, but now that he's burning down lines with lead balls down the flank, umm... yes please thank you very much. Meanwhile, Robinson is getting an "Ivy League" education with Fulham, even if they've enjoyed a bit of success deploying him at left midfield the last couple weekends (dude was Man of the Match against Liverpool). I still have faith in the potential of his quick footwork and deadly crossing.
Gasper and Herrera (who like Dest slides over to help balance the fullback scales) are decent if unspectacular options that could rise depending on how they continue to develop. And, no, I'm not ready to throw out the possibility of giving Hollingshead either a deserved look or a Bat-signal call if we're in a selection pickle. As for the future, we also have guys like Bello, Gloster and Sepúlveda in the pipeline. Taken overall, it's a prettier picture than we've ever had, even if a couple of these guys are tourists from the right side.
- Greg Seltzer
