"This is the Weah."

Ladies and gentleman, Timothy Weah has suddenly revved his engines. The Lille sub took advantage of a gaffe in the Dijon defense to fire home this ridonkulous first career Ligue 1 goal, closing out a 2-0 away win. Oh, and by the way, the victory lifted the Dogs into first place. Shazam!
🇺🇸 TIMOTHY WEAH comes off the bench to seal a @LOSC_EN win over @DFCO_Officiel! His first @Ligue1_ENG goal for Lille. #DFCOLOSC pic.twitter.com/Cyl0ObTZtD— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 16, 2020
- Greg Seltzer
