Wednesday, December 16, 2020

"This is the Weah."

Ladies and gentleman, Timothy Weah has suddenly revved his engines. The Lille sub took advantage of a gaffe in the Dijon defense to fire home this ridonkulous first career Ligue 1 goal, closing out a 2-0 away win. Oh, and by the way, the victory lifted the Dogs into first place. Shazam!


 







- Greg Seltzer

