UEFA Said Knock You Out

It's knockout draw day for the Champions League and Europa League, and we've got Americans all of these competitions. Amazingly, the seven teams that feature one of our boys have somehow managed to completely avoid each other in the Champions League round-of-16.
Obviously, we don't have the registered squads yet (all ties kick off the second week of February), but I've included a couple of reserve guys that have an outside chance at making the cut. Of course, I've also included the one manager we have left in the Europa League draw.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams) v Liverpool
Barcelona (Sergiño Dest, Konrad de la Fuente) v Paris-Saint Germain
Porto v Juventus (Weston McKennie)
Sevilla v Borussia Dortmund (Giovanni Reyna)
Lazio v Bayern Munich (Chris Richards)
Atlético Madrid v Chelsea (Christian Pulisic)
Borussia Mönchengladbach v Manchester City (Zack Steffen)
Atalanta v Real Madrid
EUROPA LEAGUE
Wolfsberger v Tottenham
Dinamo Kyiv v Club Brugge (Ethan Horvath)
Real Sociedad v Manchester United
Benfica v Arsenal
Crvena Zvezda v AC Milan
Antwerp v Rangers
Slavia Praha v Leicester City
Red Bull Salzburg (Jesse Marsch, Brenden Aaronson) v Villarreal
Braga v AS Roma
Krasnodar v Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys (Jordan Siebatcheu) v Bayer Leverkusen
Molde FK (Henry Wingo) v Hoffenheim
Granada v Napoli
Maccabi Tel-Aviv v Shakhtar Donetsk
Lille (Timothy Weah) v Ajax (Alex Mendez)
Olympiacos v PSV Eindhoven (Chris Gloster)
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, December 14, 2020
