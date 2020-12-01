Oh man, just writing the post title's phrase made me shudder. The thought of tenting it in freezing temps... just no, thank you. On the other hand, the USMNT's December camp should be pretty cool.
I'm generally down with the selection here. Love seeing the key dual-internationals involved (even if Alvarez won't be playing the El Salvador friendly). Love seeing guys like Duncan, Amaya, and of course, Dike and Mueller.
A few quick thoughts, though...
1) Given that Alvarez can't play in the game, it would be nice to see another winger included (Buchanan, anyone?). I wouldn't bet on Seattle losing this weekend (which would make Morris available), so perhaps Lletget turns up there on game day.
2) I hope Gregg Berhalter gives Pineda reps in defensive midfield. He's not going to beat out all the center backs, and his passing game could really add a fresh gate-keeper dimension when Adams isn't available.
3) I'm surprised (but not disappointed, mind you) to see Acosta back in the group. With all the young talent coming up, this is a huge camp for him if he wants to be involved in the team at all going forward. He needs to display loads of leadership and kill it if he gets in the game.
G - CJ Dos Santos* (Benfica), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), David Ochoa* (Real Salt Lake)
D - Julian Araujo* (LA Galaxy), Kyle Duncan* (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan* (Portland Timbers), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Mauricio Pineda* (Chicago Fire), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
M - Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Frankie Amaya* (FC Cincinnati), Cole Bassett* (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire)
A - Ayo Akinola* (Toronto FC), Efrain Alvarez* (LA Galaxy), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike* (Orlando City SC), Chris Mueller* (Orlando City SC)
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Winter Camping
