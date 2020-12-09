Your USMNT Line-Up v El Salvador

I have only one issue with tonight's USMNT starting selection: Zimmerman should be starting. I'd run him over Long if given the choice, but honestly would be fine sitting either center back. The guy has earned a good look, so hopefully he comes on relatively early in this one. Beyond that, I'm quiyte excited to see how the attack operates. Somebody out there needs to take charge as if they've been there before, and I'd like that player to be Aaronson, please and thank you.
As always, we'll meet up on the other side for player ratings at MLSS.
𝐆𝐎 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄! 👊🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 9, 2020
Here’s YOUR #USMNT Starting XI for tonight’s match vs. 🇸🇻.
📺: 7:30pm ET on ESPNews, UniMás and TUDN#USAvSLV
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment