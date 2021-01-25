Monday, January 25, 2021

A Quick Programming Note

I have a few posts coming later on, but wanted to drop a quick tip on a podcast guest slot I'm doing today. At around 12:20 pm ET, I will be joining NSC pal Phil Schoen on The United States of Soccer show. You can catch that on Sirius FM channel 157. We'll be discussing the weekend goings-on with Americans Abroad (because duh). Hopefully, I can temporarily kill work productivity for some of you - it's what I was born to do.





- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)