I have a few posts coming later on, but wanted to drop a quick tip on a podcast guest slot I'm doing today. At around 12:20 pm ET, I will be joining NSC pal Phil Schoen on The United States of Soccer show. You can catch that on Sirius FM channel 157. We'll be discussing the weekend goings-on with Americans Abroad (because duh). Hopefully, I can temporarily kill work productivity for some of you - it's what I was born to do.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, January 25, 2021
A Quick Programming Note
