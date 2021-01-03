Another One Breaks The Duck

Though it was a Julian Green penalty that opened third place Greuther Fürth's 2-1 Sunday win, we all know what a spot kick looks like. Instead let's celebrate what ordinarily would be just another late consolation strike. You see, young Leon Flach pulled that one back in the waning moments to become the fifth American to score for St. Pauli (joining Michael Mason, Cory Gibbs, Fafà Picault and Ian Joy). And he did it with a bona fide shark with a firggin' laser beam on its head. See for yourself from two angles. That thing had some sassy sweeeerve on it.
Leon Flach 🇺🇸 ⚽️ scoring for St Pauli Bundesliga 2.— Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) January 3, 2021
Add it to the list ✍🏼 #USMNTpic.twitter.com/hcU1lA1yu3
Ground control to Major Tom... Leon Flach out here sending rockets! https://t.co/RqkdLno6Qn— AOmemberGermany (@AOmember) January 3, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment