Back On The Board Again

It didn't come in a winning cause this time, but Schalke upstart Matthew Hoppe (who grew up right near my aunt's house, I've learned) bagged his fourth goal in two Bundesliga outings on Sunday evening. The kid pulled the visitors level at Eintracht Frankfurt, but they'd eventually fall 3-1. He's already 1) the Miners' top scorer & 2) drawing some wacky poetry from English broadcasters.




We'll stay in Germany for Jann George's season duck-breaking double that led Jahn Regensburg back for a 3-1 second flight win over Sandhausen, their first victory since November. It typically doesn't take him this long to get on the scoreboard, but maybe this performance can kick off a hot streak.






- Greg Seltzer

