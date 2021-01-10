Bandwagon Hoppe

All aboard!! The first American to bag a hat trick in Bundesliga play has officially left the station. On Saturday night, Matthew Hoppe from good ol' Yorba Linda, California scored three nifty goals inside a 22-minute span to end Schalke's 30-game win drought with a 4-0 defeat of Hoffenheim. Frankly, the visitors deserved it for those garish uniforms, and the 19-year-old administered their punishment with extreme prejudice. And afterwards, he stuck around for a thoroughly shell-shocked "I can't believe this is happening" word with the studio crew. Fiction, you've been out-stranged yet again.
Matthew Hoppe became the first American to score a hat trick in the Bundesliga & help Schalke to their first win in 30 games...he’s 19 years old ⚽️⚽️⚽️— urfreshtvsport (@urfreshtvsport) January 9, 2021
Every one of his goals was assisted by Amine Harit 🅰️🅰️🅰️
CHEMISTRY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TW7zzEzAT5
- Greg Seltzer
