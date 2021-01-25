Boots Camp

Now that Gregg Berhalter has trimmed down to a Trindad & Tobago friendly squad, I figured I'd share the line-up I'd prefer to see (within reason). First, the 25-man provisional roster, with guys aiming for a first cap wearing asterisks:
G - Matt Freese* (Philadelphia Union), JT Marcinkowski* (San Jose Earthquakes), Matt Turner* (New England Revolution)
D - Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello* (Atlanta United), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Aaron Herrera* (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Mauricio Pineda* (Chicago Fire), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Andrés Perea* (Orlando City), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Tanner Tessmann* (FC Dallas), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
A - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike* (Orlando City), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel* (Orlando City), Chris Mueller (Orlando City)
Right off the top, we know we're getting a debut in goal. We know how it should be and we probably know who it will be, and they're the same dude. My instant thoughts upon seeing the defense stable were 1) give Zimmerman the start, for heaven's sake & 2) damn, I wish we could see Pineda play the #6. The reasoning for that first thought should be obvious. The reason for the second is that, in my view, the Chicago Fire man would best be used as a deep-lying distributor/destroyer. Problem is, it doesn't seem like too many other folks have the same idea. As for the rest, I don't have much to complain about. It would be nice if another dedicated string-puller was around, but as long as Lletget feeds the wings, we should be fine.
In any event, here's a solid blend of what I'd like to see and what could feasibly be chosen by Berhalter.
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, January 25, 2021
