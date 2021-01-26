Flash Some Green

I keep warning folks that if Julian Green continues punishing mistakes with extreme prejudice, he will work his way back into the USMNT frame. The Greuther Fürth ace jumped on his chance to fire the lone goal winner in Osnabrück (one my favorite little German hamlets). He now has three strikes in his last five games and six since the start of November. He's also now top 10 in the league in shots on goal, crosses and fouls drawn. Put him back on the wing, Gregg Berhalter!
Julian Green goal -- 6th in league, seventh overall for #kleeblatt #usmnt @kleeblattfuerth pic.twitter.com/FbyunIKn3D— Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 26, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
