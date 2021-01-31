Green Days

Yep, Greuther Fürth attacker Julian Green is currently in the richest vein of form in his career to date. He made it goals in three straight games by applying the capper to a 3-0 Friday night win over Erzgebirge Aue (took a while for a clip to surface) that kept his team right in the thick of the race for promotion to the Bundesliga. Here's a little individual highlight reel from the game, but if you want to skip straight to the goods, the goal play starts at about the 1:22 mark.
Julian Green vs Erzgebirge Aue 1/29/21 https://t.co/fetA1tSTln— Kranks (@MisterKranks) January 29, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
