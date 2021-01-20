Wednesday, January 20, 2021

He's at it again.

Yep, Matthew Hoppe has scored another one. This time, he leveled matters with a second half equalizer in a game they'd drop 2-1 in stoppage time against nearby rivals FC Köln. Despite that disappointment, it's not hard to get excited that the Yorba Linda kid now has five goals in three Bundesliga games. And quite obviously, he wants his name on the Clipboard.












- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)