He's at it again.

Yep, Matthew Hoppe has scored another one. This time, he leveled matters with a second half equalizer in a game they'd drop 2-1 in stoppage time against nearby rivals FC Köln. Despite that disappointment, it's not hard to get excited that the Yorba Linda kid now has five goals in three Bundesliga games. And quite obviously, he wants his name on the Clipboard.
Nothing new, just Matthew Hoppe scoring in the Bundesliga 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HZaSIsMurE— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 20, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
