Last Telstar Hurrah?

It took a while for a clip to surface, but I did not forget that Telstar loan ace Sebastian Soto bagged his seventh goal in 11 Keuken Kampioen Divisie matches as the hosts walloped NEC Nijmegen on Sunday night. Yeah, it was a cheapie off the bench, but he also makes the "pass before the pass" on their capper. Besides, Telstar have lost all four games Soto missed since he joined up. Coincidence? Maybe a bit, but as you'll see below the quick individual highlight reel, it seems Norwich City are trying to swing registration so they can recall the 20-year-old in January.
I’m getting questions re @Sebastian9Soto so thought I’d clarify how I believe it stands.— Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) January 3, 2021
?? Norwich would like to recall him this month
?? Only happens if his GBE can be sorted in time to loan him out in England (#NCFC preference)#USMNT @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/76JgdHyeIJ
