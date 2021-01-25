We enjoyed some unseasonably warm weather this weekend (and by "unseasonably warm" I mean a few degrees above freezing). As such, we were able to get out for some healthy long bike rides for the first time in a few weeks. Long story short: I'm still catching up on things I planned to post over the weekend.
One of those things was posting Josh Sargent's cracker of a goal that capped Werder Bremen's 4-1 win at Hertha Berlin. It was his first strike since Halloween, and helped push the club six points clear of the drop zone.
Take a bow, @joshsargent! ??— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 23, 2021
The ???? striker with a BANGER for @werderbremen_en.
(@ESPNFC)
pic.twitter.com/XHj5VoOAWr
There's one more weekend goal to get to, and it also happened in Germany. Greuther Fürth playmaker Julian Green continued what we may one day look back on as his breakout season with a goal in their 3-3 draw at Fortuna Düsseldorf. his tally temporarily put the visitors up 2-0 near the half hour, but yeah, things kinda fell apart from there.
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment