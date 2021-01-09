Saturday, January 9, 2021

Matt Finish

During Saturday's FA Cup action, Matthew Olosunde became the 17th American to score in that illustrious tournament when he highlighted a boss performance by temporarily pulling underdogs Rotherham level at Everton. His first pro goal knotted the score near the hour, but the Toffees would go on to grab the 2-1 winner deep into a stoppage time. The clip below kinda skips right past the incident set-up to show the finish, but I'll switch out for one with a more complete episode later if I can.









- Greg Seltzer

