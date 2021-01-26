I was a bit surprised to see Mark McKenzie jump into the line-up so quickly, but he went the distance in a 3-2 collapse loss to Belgian leaders Club Brugge. He wasn't expressly to blame in any of the goal leaks and did an admirable job with 1-v-1 defending despite being with new teammates, new defense set-up, new position, etc. Still, there were a few times he definitely looked like a guy making adjustments and we never really got to see much of his passing game.
Over in Austria, Brenden Aaronson pretty much did his usual business off the bench as Red Bull Salzburg held their slim tabletop edge with a 2-0 victory at Altach. He got stuck in a little, he found space to drive play to the final third and he sent teammates in the right direction.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Two Debuts and One DJ
I was a bit surprised to see Mark McKenzie jump into the line-up so quickly, but he went the distance in a 3-2 collapse loss to Belgian leaders Club Brugge. He wasn't expressly to blame in any of the goal leaks and did an admirable job with 1-v-1 defending despite being with new teammates, new defense set-up, new position, etc. Still, there were a few times he definitely looked like a guy making adjustments and we never really got to see much of his passing game.
No comments:
Post a Comment