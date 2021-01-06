No, this is not a post about 30 Rock supporting characters. It's about the USMNT getting creative to run a dual-purpose January camp necessitated by the bizarre year that was 2020.
Basically, we have two "squads" that will combine to train as one until the final week of the January, when certain players from the Under-23 roster will officially join the senior roster ahead of what reportedly will be a friendly against Serbia in Orlando on the 31st.
I was initially going to combine the two rosters released by Gregg Berhalter into one, but that probably would have been more confusing than the already confusing situation. As is customary, those looking for a full international debut are sporting an asterisk.
G - Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner* (New England Revolution)
D - Tristan Blackmon* (LAFC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
A - Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC)
Unless there's some sort of injury situation, I'm not at all sure how Blackmon got in front of Nick Lima. Or, for that matter, Justen Glad. And I remained bummed that Russell Canouse seems forgotten.
And now, the Olympics-eligible group (this time, the asterisks mark guys who already have a senior US cap):
G - JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Austin FC)
D - Julian Araujo* (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United FC), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Bryan Reynolds (FC Dallas), Miles Robinson* (Atlanta United FC), Sam Vines* (Colorado Rapids)
M - Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal Impact), Andrés Perea (Orlando City SC), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill* (San Jose Earthquakes)
A - Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC), Jeremy Ebobisse* (Portland Timbers), Jesús Ferreira* (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis* (Colorado Rapids), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC)
Right off the top, we know that Perea will not be able to appear in the friendly (we also know he is "very close" to deciding whether or not to make the FIFA switch required for him to suit up in a match).
As for the selection, I'm not in the mood to gripe over this or that oversight. I'm just glad to see guys like oft-overlooked guys like Dotson, Kessler and Michel involved.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Two-Fer
