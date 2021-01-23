Saturday, January 23, 2021

Tyler, The Finisher

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams bagged their opener with a follow-up dunk in today's contest with Mainz 05. The other Red Bulls currently lead 2-1 in the 35th minute, and a win could pull them to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich, who visit Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Sunday.









- Greg Seltzer

