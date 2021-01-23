Tyler, The Finisher

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams bagged their opener with a follow-up dunk in today's contest with Mainz 05. The other Red Bulls currently lead 2-1 in the 35th minute, and a win could pull them to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich, who visit Matthew Hoppe and Schalke on Sunday.
A first ever Bundesliga goal for young American Tyler Adams. The 22-year old from Wappingers Falls, NY is first to react to a rebound, finishing with impudent cheek. May it be the first of so many more 🍻🇺🇸🇩🇪pic.twitter.com/y4FFs1Q3Q6— roger bennett (@rogbennett) January 23, 2021
Greg Seltzer
