Your USMNT Line-Up v Trindad & Tobago

Okay, maybe I shouldn't be, but I'm irked that Zimmerman and Mueller don't get to start. As usual, I'll concede that I'm not privy to training, but I don't get it. Also really wish Dike was in the XI, but it almost seems like Gregg Berhalter is on some sort of false-9 jazz here. In any event, I'll catch you all over at MLSS for USMNT ratings after the game.


 









DaMa said...

Lewis over Mueller is interersting.

January 31, 2021 at 6:29 PM
DaMa said...

Good game for him. Someone has definitely explained the offside rule to him by now, right?

January 31, 2021 at 9:17 PM

