Your USMNT Line-Up v Trindad & Tobago

Okay, maybe I shouldn't be, but I'm irked that Zimmerman and Mueller don't get to start. As usual, I'll concede that I'm not privy to training, but I don't get it. Also really wish Dike was in the XI, but it almost seems like Gregg Berhalter is on some sort of false-9 jazz here. In any event, I'll catch you all over at MLSS for USMNT ratings after the game.
𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎! 🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) January 31, 2021
For the first time in 2021, here's your #USMNT Starting XI.
Coverage of #USAvTRI begins at 7pm ET on FS1, UniMás and TUDN USA.
LINEUP NOTES >> https://t.co/su11zU2cRk pic.twitter.com/XaNNWrHIAi
- Greg Seltzer
2 comments:
Lewis over Mueller is interersting.
Good game for him. Someone has definitely explained the offside rule to him by now, right?
Post a Comment