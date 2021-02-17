Sometimes I forget which bits of wordplay I've used. Anyway, I am going to kick off a more efficient US Olympic team Clipboard tomorrow, but first have a couple pieces of tardy business to tend to.
We'll start with Andrew Wooten, who has apparently located the finishing boots that went missing when he moved to Philly. The newly arrived Admira Wacker recruit now has three goals in his last two games after lashing a nasty volley opener in their weekend loss at Wolfsberger. This one's definitely going to be in the conversation when we pick the best goal scored by an American Abroad at season's end.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Did I do "Woot, there it is!" already?
